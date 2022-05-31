file photo

Quebec man arrested for shooting rifle in Oliver campground

There were no injuries or dispute reported according to RCMP

A Quebec man was arrested and three rifles seized after shooting a rifle while staying at an Oliver campground on Sunday morning.

The RCMP responded to an agricultural worker’s camp on Secrest Hill Road at 7 a.m. The report about the shots fired came into police between 3 and 4 a.m. that morning, according to Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth.

A 29-year-old camper from Quebec was arrested without incident for careless use of a firearm at the campground.

Three firearms were seized along with ammunition.

No injuries were reported, and the man was found to have a valid firearms license.

The situation is now being reviewed by the Chief Firearms Officer for a decision.

Following his arrest, the man was released from custody and escorted back to retrieve his belongings as he had been evicted from the campground.

READ ALSO: Customers irritated after bear spray allegedly deployed outside Kelowna pub

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

guns

Previous story
Dog discovered near Kelowna with gunshot wounds expected to make full recovery
Next story
Former chef of remote Coastal GasLink camp sues for sexual battery, unsanitary workplace

Just Posted

More than 40 people gathered in Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park on May 26 to celebrate 20 years of paddling for the Shuswap Dragon Boat Society and Friends Abreast dragon boat team. (Photo contributed)
Shuswap dragon boaters celebrate 20 years of paddling, camaraderie

Grads Lynndsay Terpsma of Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong, and Glitter Esqivias and Garrett Kelly of Salmon Arm Secondary, have each been awarded $40,000 scholarships. (Contributed)
Four North Okanagan-Shuswap students to receive $40,000 scholarships

Several fires were reportedly started near Enderby over the weekend. (Sylvia Voets photo)
Kelowna woman arrested for allegedly lighting North Okanagan fires

Resident requests electronic speed signs for stretch of Lakeshore Road NE in Salmon Arm where some vehicles appear to be going twice the speed limit. (File photo)
Vehicles reportedly speeding on narrow Salmon Arm road spark request for speed signs