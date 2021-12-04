Police investigate a crime scene at a home in Laval, Que., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Laval police say they've arrested a 42-year-old man for online threats linked to his support of an conspiracy theorist. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec police arrest man for online threats linked to self-declared ‘queen of Canada’

Didulo claims to be queen and commander-in-chief of Canada

Police north of Montreal say they’ve arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly making online threats in connection with his support for a woman who claims to be the queen of Canada.

Laval, Que., police said today they are investigating after Radio-Canada reported on Romana Didulo, a British Columbia woman who has allegedly called on her supporters to kill medical professionals vaccinating children against COVID-19.

In videos posted on YouTube, Didulo claims to be queen and commander-in-chief of Canada, a role she says she was given by the United States military after Queen Elizabeth was executed.

Laval police say Didulo has more than 70,000 subscribers on messaging application Telegram.

Police say the man they arrested had made online threats in connection with the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 at his child’s school. They say the suspect was questioned by investigators and released.

Police have not disclosed the man’s name because he has not been formally charged.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
B.C. ahead of schedule on COVID-19 booster campaign: health minister
Next story
‘I was shocked’: Mother, child mistakenly given COVID-19 vaccine instead of flu shot

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks goalie Owen Say stopped 43 of 45 shots in a 6-2 win over the West Kelowna Warriors on Dec. 3. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks have a franchise-best record after 6-2 win over West Kelowna

Highway 97A is closed in both directions south of Sicamous this morning, Dec. 4. (Paige Gregson/Facebook)
UPDATE: Highway 97A to remain closed south of Sicamous until Sunday morning

The approximate location of a motor vehicle incident that closed the eastbound lane of Highway 1 west of Sicamous. (Google image)
Transport truck incident has eastbound lane closed on Highway 1 west of Sicamous

Salmon Arm Silverbacks Keiran Ruscheinski and Lynden Hanvold share a picture with Tyra Menzies’ Grade 5 students from Hillcrest Elementary, who were at Salmon Arm Fire Hall #3 to drop off donations for the Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive on Friday morning, Dec. 3, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Pair of Salmon Arm Silverbacks assist Hillcrest students with toy drive donations