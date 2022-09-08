A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II inside the B.C. legislature building has been adorned in black to mark her death. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Queen Elizabeth’s legacy to live on in B.C.: Premier John Horgan

Premier says each of her seven visits to B.C. brought residents together in a common purpose

The life of Queen Elizabeth is being celebrated in British Columbia upon news of her death today.

British Columbia Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin issued a statement expressing sadness at the Queen’s death, saying her long and steadfast reign touched entire generations of Canadian families.

Austin says those generations watched her grow from a teenage princess who trained as a mechanic during the Second World War, to a young queen who charmed crowds on many Canadian tours, and then to a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Premier John Horgan says the Queen will be remembered for her full-hearted service to her people.

He says each of her seven visits to British Columbia brought residents together in a common purpose.

Horgan says the Queen made time for people, especially children, at every opportunity.

“For the tens of thousands of people who came out to see the Queen as she travelled to communities throughout B.C., these moments will be cherished for a lifetime,” Horgan says in a statement.

The premier says her legacy will live on in the many organizations and charities she supported, including the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, created to protect and conserve forests throughout the Commonwealth.

