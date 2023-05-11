Three participants march at Kelowna Pride in 2019. (Kelowna Pride Society)

Three participants march at Kelowna Pride in 2019. (Kelowna Pride Society)

Queer Kelowna advocacy group joins call for government to act amidst rising hate

Advocacy Canada partners with more than 80 organizations to launch the #Act4QueerSafety campaign

Advocacy Canada in Kelowna has joined more than 80 organizations to launch the #Act4QueerSafety campaign to address rising anti-2SLGBTQIA+ hate.

The campaign recognizes that the federal government has taken important steps in supporting 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, but says more needs to be done.

It was launched a week before the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia on May 17.

“The campaign calls on the federal government to develop a funding program to support community organizations to address rising hate through education, and to take steps to address unprecedented safety and security concerns,” said Wilber Turner, chair of Advocacy Canada.

The campaign also calls for the appointment of a special representative and an envoy to address and prevent anti-2SLGBTQIA+ hate, and to promote equality and human rights around the world.

Society of Queer Momentum President Fae Johnstone said queer and trans people in Canada are scared.

“We need the federal government to take this seriously – and to act before hate escalates further. Without federal leadership, we risk following the path of the U.S., where our rights are under attack and queer communities face escalating violence.”

Turner added there have been targeted campaigns against the queer community in Kelowna.

“Many community members are expressing fear about their safety or the safety of someone they love. We continue to raise the alarm and look for our governments to take action.”

More information about the campaign can be found on the Momentum Canada website.

READ MORE: 2SLGBTQIA+ group pleased with City of Kelowna's support

