A Quesnel man has died in an ATV crash that took place near Lumby Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Pixabay photo)

Quesnel man dies in ATV crash near Lumby

Police say alcohol is believed to have been a factor

A Quesnel man has died in an ATV crash that took place near Lumby, Tuesday evening.

RCMP, the Lumby Fire Department and BC Emergency Health Services personnel responded to a report of a crash in the 100 block of Shuswap Falls Road around 7:30 p.m., July 25.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating the incident, and say a pair of men were travelling on separate ATVs when one of them went over an embankment and was ejected. The second rider made his way to a nearby residence and called for help.

Despite efforts to revive him, the 47-year-old Quesnel man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“While the cause of the collision remains under investigation, alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the incident,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.”

