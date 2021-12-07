B.C. Supreme Court in Prince George, B.C. (Google Maps)

Quesnel man found not criminally responsible in 2018 stabbing death of uncle

Kristopher Edward Leclair was found to be suffering from schizophrenia

A man has been found not criminally responsible after a stabbing that left one person dead and another with life-threatening wounds in Quesnel more than three years ago.

During a hearing in B.C. Supreme Court in Prince George on Monday, Dec. 6, Kristopher Edward Leclair was ordered to be confined at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam.

“I am satisfied that Mr. Leclair had schizophrenia,” said Justice Martha Devlin.

“Although I accept that his substance use could have exacerbated his psychotic symptoms… I do not accept that his drug use caused his psychosis.”

Leclair, now 35, turned himself into Quesnel RCMP hours after the stabbing incident on July 21, 2018. He went on to be charged with the attempted murder of his aunt, Sharon Tobin, and the second-degree murder of her husband, Michael Potter.

Defence presented a journal Leclair wrote in the years before the stabbing, where his delusions of being followed and tracked were outlined.

In addition to a history of alcohol and drug use, the court heard how Leclair’s family has a history of schizophrenia. He was admitted to GR Baker Hospital multiple times, and was apprehended under the Mental Health Act. He was diagnosed with drug-induced psychosis and prescribed an anti-psychotic drug.

Leclair sought help from police due to fearing being in danger, in one instance showing up at the detachment and asking to be arrested, the judge wrote in their decision.

“I am mindful that this decision will not possibly remedy the feeling of pain and suffering you have endured and will continue to endure due to the horrible events that unfolded that evening, which resulted in the loss of Michael Potter and the vicious attack on Sharon Tobin.”

