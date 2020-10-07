Questions wanted for upcoming Shuswap all-candidates meeting

South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce to host virtual meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13

Election time amid COVID-19 means there will be no community halls packed with people for all-candidates meetings.

For the 2020 British Columbia General Election, local chambers of commerce, which have hosted public all-candidate events in the past, have turned turned live video streaming via the Internet, giving Shuswap voters a chance to hear candidates respond to questions of local and provincial importance from the comfort of their homes.

The Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce hosts a virtual provincial all-candidates forum on Zoom from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Questions were submitted in advance by community members. To get the Zoom link, visit the chamber website at sachamber.bc.ca. No password or registration is required.

The South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce and Sorrento Centre are co-sponsoring a virtual all-candidates meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, starting at 6 p.m. Voters are invited to submit their top three questions to the candidates to be answered during this meeting. Michael Shapcott of Sorrento Centre will be moderating the session that the public can access via live video stream. Register and submit questions by emailing Karen Brown at manager@southshuswapchamber.com. Registration emails must be submitted by Oct. 12, and you will be sent the link for the live stream.

Running to represent the Shuswap are Greg Kyllo for the BC Liberal Party, Sylvia Lindgren for the BC NDP, and Owen Madden for the BC Green Party.

BC politics

