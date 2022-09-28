Quick rescue by Kelowna emergency crews after woman falls down mountain

It is unknown if she suffered any injuries

Emergency vehicles lined up below Dilworth Mountain Park after a woman fell from the park trail down the embankment on Sept. 27, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

A woman made it safely to the bottom of a hill after falling down an embankment at Dilworth Park on Sept. 27.

Shortly before 1 p.m., emergency crews were called to a woman having fallen over the side of the cliff at Summit Park, but it was quickly discovered she fell at Dilworth Mountain Park after climbing a guardrail.

She was found approximately three-quarters of the way down the steep mountainside under a tree.

Kelowna RCMP and firefighters were at the top of the mountain to assist with the rescue while several other emergency vehicles, including ambulance waited at the bottom.

Emergency crews said the woman was safely at the bottom at about 1:25 p.m after being put in a harness.

Her only injuries were scratches to her back as a result of her sliding down the mountain.

“We are proud of the quick thinking officers who went above and beyond by climbing down the embankment, putting themselves at risk in order to rescue this young female from further harm,” said Media Relations Officer Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

