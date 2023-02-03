Johnathan Staniforth. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

Johnathan Staniforth. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

Quick trip through the justice system for Kelowna shelter attacker

‘It is rare for this type of sentence to be delivered so swiftly’

A man has been sentenced after an attack on a worker at the city’s Outdoor Shelter Site at Weddell Place and Richter Street in Kelowna.

On January 17th, 2023, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the worker was assaulted by one of the overnight occupants, according to police. The man punched and kicked his victim several times.

Police say Jonathan Staniforth was arrested for assault.

“We take every incident of assault seriously, and want to ensure everyone has a safe place to work and live,” says Staff Sgt. Brendan Dolan, Kelowna RCMP.

“This is a case of a repeat violent offender inflicting harm and violence towards a community member and it will not be tolerated.”

RCMP says Staniforth pled guilty to the assault and was sentenced to six months in jail.

Following the sentence, he will serve a year of probation with conditions to further protect the victim.

“There was strong collaboration between investigators and our local prosecutors to resolve this matter quickly and appropriately,” said Dolan.

“It is rare for this type of sentence to be delivered so swiftly, however, it’s perhaps a promising sign that the provincial and national changes that are required to address repeat offending and violent attacks are relevant considerations for today in our justice system. Everyone deserves to be safe and feel safe in our communities.”

READ MORE: Dangerous, violent offender may be in Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultHomelessLaw and justiceRCMP

Previous story
Police seize fentanyl, other illegal drugs from North Okanagan home
Next story
Sicamous, CSRD update cost-sharing agreements for mosquito control, fire services, parks

Just Posted

Tom Patterson’s ’35 Ford Coup on display at a past Show n’ Shine event in Sicamous. The 2023 Moose Mouse Days plans to include a car show put on by the Sicamous Car Club. (File photo)
Sicamous Moose Mouse Days continues to garner community support

This dark-eyed junco will flash its outer bright white tail-feathers when it flies, making it easy to identify as it flits from bush to bush. (John G. Woods photo)
Column: These snowbirds live year-round in the Shuswap

Sage Peden and fellow buccaneers from Bastion Elementary School get ready to head out for the Larch Hills Pirate Loppet on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
In photos: Young pirates find their ski legs at Shuswap’s Larch Hills

Shuswap Search and Rescue were able to use a helicopter for a Queest Mountain rescue thanks to daylight and good weather on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Shuswap Search and Rescue photo)
Helicopter rescues seriously injured snowmobiler on Queest Mountain near Sicamous