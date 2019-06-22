Rabbits in Vancouver apartment building died of lethal disease: ministry

The disease has previously been found in feral, commercial and pet rabbits in southern B.C.

The Agriculture Ministry says an extremely infectious disease has killed several pet rabbits in a downtown Vancouver apartment building.

It says the province’s chief veterinary officer has issued a general order under the Animal Health Act to stop owners from moving rabbits in or out of the building.

And it is requiring them to get their pets vaccinated for rabbit hemorrhagic disease.

The ministry says in a release the lethal disease is exclusive to rabbits, and people and other animals such as dogs and cats cannot be infected.

ALSO READ: Four rabbits dead as ‘extremely infectious’ virus returns to Vancouver Island

The disease has previously been found in feral, commercial and pet rabbits in Parksville, the Comox Valley, Nanaimo, Richmond, and Delta.

Rabbit owners are being advised to contact a veterinarian immediately if they notice signs of illness in their pets.

“B.C.’s chief veterinary officer proactively obtained a special import permit to supply the rabbit hemorrhagic disease vaccination to veterinarians throughout the province,” the ministry said in the release Friday.

“Many pet rabbits have already been immunized.”

Last year, the SPCA temporarily stopped taking rabbits into its Nanaimo shelter after tests on dead feral rabbits found in the city determined they had died of the disease.

At the time, the SPCA said the disease had been diagnosed for the first time in British Columbia after two other cases elsewhere in Canada.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video: Okanagan kittens rescued from landfill available for adoption

Just Posted

Regional district planners tour South Shuswap for new zoning bylaw

CSRD vehicles can be expected to cruise slowly through neighbourhoods in Electoral Area C

Haney celebrations

All kinds of fun was to be had during Father’s Day celebrations… Continue reading

Mr Mikes Salmon Arm holds job fair to hire up to 80 staff

One of owners says the plan is to open the restaurant before the end of July

Expansion of Salmon Arm landfill approved by ministry

City must consider OCP change, CSRD to pay consultant to help decide on use of additional 20 acres.

New sign for Salmon Arm park promotes a culture of peace

The sign is one of many contributions to the park made by local Rotary clubs

Video: Okanagan kittens rescued from landfill available for adoption

The organization hopes to have 30 of their kittens adopted

Rabbits in Vancouver apartment building died of lethal disease: ministry

The disease has previously been found in feral, commercial and pet rabbits in southern B.C.

Vancouver Canucks to induct ex-forward Alex Burrows into ring of honour

The club announced the move Friday before the start of the NHL draft

Our History in Pictures

Photographs often come to the archives with little information. This photographer worked… Continue reading

Our History in Pictures

Wine boleros and skirts were the new look for the ushers at… Continue reading

Column: Anglers are a caring lot, even to fish

Shuswap Outdoors/Hank Shelley

Canucks pick Russian forward Vasily Podkolzin 10th overall

2019 NHL entry draft ongoing in Vancouver

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

Most Read