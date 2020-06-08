Racist comment gets Kelowna-Lake Country political volunteer tossed

Justin Neufeld, a volunteer for the Kelowna-Lake Country B.C. Liberal and federal Conservative riding associations, has been removed

Justin Neufeld has been removed from his volunteer positions with both the federal and provincial Kelowna-Lake Country riding associations. (Contributed)

A comment on a local news post comparing a Black Lives Matter fist to a Nazi salute has resulted in the removal a board executive sitting on the Kelowna-Lake Country riding associations for both the federal Conservatives and BC Liberals.

In the post, Justin Neufeld wrote “a BLM fist in the air is no different than a Nazi salute. Change my mind.”

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick said “obviously the BC Liberal Party and I don’t share his view” in a tweet today announcing Neufeld’s removal from the riding association executive.

Thanks for your work Chris. Obviously the BC Liberal Party and I don’t share his view. I just called him to inform him that he was no longer a member of the Kelowna Lake Country executive. https://t.co/UFXfV88mPb — Norm Letnick (@NormLetnick) June 8, 2020

Conservative MP for the federal Kelowna-Lake Country riding, Tracy Gray, also voiced her concern over Neufeld’s comments while announcing he had tendered his resignation upon her request.

“Racism is real, it is painful and it is wrong. Today I asked for and accepted the resignation of Mr. Neufeld from our executive board for his insensitive comments.”

Racism is real, it is painful, and it is wrong. Today I asked for and accepted the resignation of Mr. Neufeld from our executive board for his insensitive comments. — Tracy Gray (@TracyGrayKLC) June 8, 2020

Neufeld has endeavoured for local office in the past, running for a position on Lake Country’s district council in 2018.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP investigate reported Nazi salute at Black Lives Matter protest

READ MORE: Hundreds of people gather at Black Lives Matter rally in Kelowna

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.