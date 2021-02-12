Racist notes return to North Okanagan streets

Hundreds of hate flyers have once again been dropped along Vernon streets, as pictured here Friday, Feb. 12 in the 1700 block of 43rd Street. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Hundreds of supremacy supporting notes have returned to the streets of Vernon.

Residents in the Mission Hill area, near Clarence Fulton Secondary, reported little white pieces of paper littering the roads and sidewalks the morning of Friday, Feb. 12.

Primarily along 43rd Street, the flyers were spotted between 14th and 20th avenues.

The hand-cut, racist-promoting papers read: ‘Wake up; turn off your TV’ and have several websites listed.

“There’s hundreds of them dropped,” Christel Rissling said. “So ridiculous. The ground is littered with them.”

Sigourney Schmidt and her eight-year-old found a whole bunch and picked them up and threw them in the garbage. Many others in the neighbourhood have done the same and most have since been cleaned up by noon Friday.

“I think the person must live in the area,” said Chelan Cotter, who picked up hundreds of them a month or so ago from Mission Hill Road to 40th along Okanagan Avenue.

Cotter reports one of the websites has also been spray-painted on a nearby trail.

Just 10 days prior to this, Clarence Fulton Secondary School was vandalized with dozens of spray-painted satanic symbols, threats, and swear words on Feb. 2.

This is not the first time these type of hate flyers have been distributed. Hundreds of fortune-cookie sized notes were littered around Vernon schools Sept. 30, 2020.

