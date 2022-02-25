The Oliver Fire Department responded to reports of smoke and found a fire in a laundromat on Station Street on Feb. 24. (Oliver Fire Department)

Rags in dryer likely cause of Oliver fire

Fire crews spent a couple hours venting smoke from affected businesses

Rags left in a laundromat dryer are believed to be the cause of a fire in Oliver on Thursday night, Feb. 24.

The fire department responded to calls of smoke in the area of 6085 Station St. around 9:30 p.m.

Crews searched for the origin of the smoke near where the calls had come, before finding the smoke coming from the laundromat across the street.

Inside the laundromat was heavy smoke and fire. The smoke had also spread to neighbouring businesses, and after the fire was put out efforts were made to clear out the smoke from all the affected businesses.

The cause, according to the fire department’s release posted to Facebook, is believed to be rags in a dryer.

The laundromat suffered some fire and water damage in addition to the smoke.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Surveillance camera shows person lighting Oliver pot shop on fire

The laundromat fire has not been declared suspicious. It comes two days after another structure fire sent the Pot Doctor up in smoke.

