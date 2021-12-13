Young Enderby man missing

Raiden Griep has not been seen since Dec. 2

Raiden Griep

An Enderby man has been missing for more than week.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Raiden Talik Griep.

The 24-year-old was last seen in Vernon Dec. 2.

Griep is five-foot-five-inches, weighs approximately 209 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: RCMP located missing Vernon woman

READ MORE: Vernon Search and Rescue praises efforts of injured sledder, friends

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person

Previous story
B.C. doubles COVID-19 relief fund for community festivals, events

Just Posted

Members of the White Lake Fire Department were all smiles after another successful annual food drive. The fire department gathered more than 1,600 lbs. of food and $2,300 during the Dec. 7 food drive for donation to the Sorrento Food Bank. (Contributed)
Community steps up for White Like Fire Department food drive

Raiden Griep
Young Enderby man missing

Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, as well as Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt will see intense bands of snow of up to 15 centimetres. Black Press File Photo.
Potential overnight snowfall across B.C. Interior

Salmon Arm Cansure employees set off confetti canons in celebration of the grand opening of their new office building at 1120 10th Ave. SW on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Cansure celebrates grand opening of new Salmon Arm location