Single lane alternating traffic is in effect today, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as crews work to replace a railing and concrete posts on the Tappen Overhead Bridge on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm. (Google image)

Single lane alternating traffic is in effect today, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as crews work to replace a railing and concrete posts on the Tappen Overhead Bridge on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm. (Google image)

Railing, concrete posts being replaced on Highway 1 bridge west of Salmon Arm

Damages caused in Nov. 2 collision

Repairs are being made to the Highway 1 bridge in Tappen after damage occurred in a recent motor-vehicle collision.

On Nov. 2, a man lost control of his truck due to icy conditions and crashed into Tappen Overhead Bridge west of Salmon Arm.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, repairs to the bridge require the replacement of concrete posts and fabricating steel components to replace the railing. The ministry is currently working with its maintenance contractor to coordinate the repairs.

The ministry said the bridge remains safe to travel on, though the speed limit has been reduced to 30 kilometres per hour.

According to DriveBC, single lane alternating traffic will be in effect on the bridge today, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and motorists can expect delays.

Read more: RCMP: ‘Icy conditions’ factor in single vehicle crash on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Read more: UPDATE: Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm reduced to single lane alternating traffic

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Transportation

Previous story
Pallets spilled on Highway 97 south of Vernon
Next story
Historic $100M donation given to Vancouver Art Gallery for new building

Just Posted

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Single lane alternating traffic is in effect today, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as crews work to replace a railing and concrete posts on the Tappen Overhead Bridge on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm. (Google image)
Railing, concrete posts being replaced on Highway 1 bridge west of Salmon Arm

Police were at the scene of a collision on Highway 1 at the intersection with the frontage road in front of Braby Motors west of 10th Street SW on Thursday morning, Nov. 4. Traffic was moving in both directions by 10 a.m. No word on cause or possible injuries. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Traffic on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm delayed Thursday morning due to collision

Red dots on this map show prioritized “big-treed old growth” identified by the B.C. government as part of its priority deferral area. Purple dots are “ancient forest” and blue dots are “remnant old ecosystems.” (BC government image)
B.C. government deferral on harvest of old-growth includes stands throughout Shuswap