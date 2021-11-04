Railing, concrete posts being replaced on Highway 1 bridge west of Salmon Arm

Single lane alternating traffic is in effect today, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as crews work to replace a railing and concrete posts on the Tappen Overhead Bridge on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm. (Google image)

Repairs are being made to the Highway 1 bridge in Tappen after damage occurred in a recent motor-vehicle collision.

On Nov. 2, a man lost control of his truck due to icy conditions and crashed into Tappen Overhead Bridge west of Salmon Arm.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, repairs to the bridge require the replacement of concrete posts and fabricating steel components to replace the railing. The ministry is currently working with its maintenance contractor to coordinate the repairs.

The ministry said the bridge remains safe to travel on, though the speed limit has been reduced to 30 kilometres per hour.

According to DriveBC, single lane alternating traffic will be in effect on the bridge today, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and motorists can expect delays.

