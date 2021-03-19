A train zips through Chilliwack on Jan. 23, 2014. CN Police Service is reminding people that trespassing on railway property is illegal. (Chilliwack Progress file)

Railway tracks are not for people, don’t try to beat train, says CN Police Service

CN Police send out railway safety reminder, will be out patrolling B.C. communities

With spring around the corner, CN Police Service is reminding folks not to use railway tracks as a walking path.

“Trespassing on railway tracks/property is not only dangerous (as it can result in significant risk of injury and death), but it is illegal,” CN Police said in a news release.

They will be out patrolling communities throughout B.C. as the weather becomes nicer and more people are enjoying the outdoors, and are advising people to “be aware of your surroundings and look, listen, live.”

In 2020, 187 incidents occurred in Canada, resulting in 57 fatalities and 31 serious injuries.

The main causes of the incidents were disregard for railroad crossing signals and gates and distracted driving, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

RELATED: Fatal collision between train and pedestrian in Chilliwack

Under the Railway Safety Act of Canada, section 26.1 it is an offence for any person to trespass on railway property and can result in a fine of $115.

Railway safety tips:

• Only cross railway tracks at designated public/pedestrian crossings

• Obey the railway crossing control devices and do not attempt to beat the train

• Before walking across any railway crossing, look both ways, listen and only proceed over the crossing when it is safe to do so

 

CN Rail

