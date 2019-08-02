Railway tracks in Salmon Arm receive summer makeover

CP says presence of large crew in area simply for track maintenance

Everything OK with the railway tracks?

The sight of more than two dozen railway workers walking down Lakeshore Drive several times during this past week has prompted the question of whether there is anything new going on.

CP says nothing is amiss.

The crew has been conducting general track and ballast maintenance, says spokesperson Andy Cummings. That is, replacing ties if needed and maintaining the track bed below the ties.

Railway tracks in Salmon Arm receive summer makeover

CP says presence of large crew in area simply for track maintenance

