Rain and snow to hit Interior highways

The Fraser Valley and the Coquihalla are expected to be hit with intense weather overnight

Rain and snow are expected to hit the Coquihalla this evening, making driving conditions treacherous.

A moisture-laden frontal system will continue to bring heavy rain to the Fraser Valley which will turn to snow in the Interior as a cold front moves in.

Environment Canada is expecting 20 to 30 cm of snow overnight, with snow levels lowering to around 500 metres on the Coquihalla.

Up to 20 cm of snow is expected near the summit with another 10 cm of snow on Tuesday.

In the Fraser Valley, motorists are warned of heavy downpours that could cause glass floods and water to pool on the road. Drivers should watch for washouts near rivers and creeks.

While on Highway 5 rapidly accumulating snow is expected to make travel difficult and visibility to be reduced.

Snowfall warnings also remain in place for Highway 3 and the Trans-Canada, where up to 20 to 30 cm is expected.

The snow will taper off Tuesday morning and turn to flurries.

For up-to-date information on these winter road conditions check drivebc.ca

