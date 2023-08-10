Rain helps with ongoing guard construction at North Shuswap wildfire

An aerial image of the Lower East Adams Lake Fire showing active smoke activity. The image shows the Adams Lake Mill on the west side of the lake and evacuated communities on the east side. (CSRD photo)

Rain in the Shuswap on Wednesday allowed time to focus on fireguard construction at the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

Guard construction has been ongoing throughout the week on the south flank of the fire. This is to reduce fire movement towards the North Shuswap communities.

In a Thursday, Aug. 10 update on the 6,505-hectare wildfire, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District said the area received between four and six millimetres of rain over the past 24 hours. There was also numerous lightning strikes, and the BC Wildfire Service continues to prioritize initial attacks on all new fire starts.

“The weather is forecast to move back into a very hot, dry pattern, which may increase fire activity,” warned the CSRD.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, Environment Canada’s forecast for Salmon Arm showed the temperature returning to the low 30s by Sunday, Aug. 13.

All evacuation orders and alerts at Adams Lake, issued in response to the Lower East Adams and Bush Creek East wildfires, remain in effect.

The CSRD said a base camp for BC Wildfire firefighters at the Squilax Airfield will be operational by Thursday evening, providing better access to fire areas for the crews.

