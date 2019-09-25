Rain puts out truck fire on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

There were no injuries

There were no injuries after a commercial truck caught on fire on Highway 1, Sept. 24.

Revelstoke RCMP responded to the incident approximately 10 kilometres west of Revelstoke and said in a news release that the driver was applying the brakes and saw fire coming from the rear passenger tires.

A timely rainfall helped extinguish the blaze, the RCMP added.

The load consisted of mechanical parts on wooden pallets.

Highway 1 was closed for 30 minutes at the time before a single-lane of alternating traffic was opened.

