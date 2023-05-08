Shauna Hinch spotted this balloon landing near Bernard on Monday.

Shauna Hinch spotted this balloon landing near Bernard on Monday.

Rainbow hot air balloon makes surprise touch down in Kelowna

The balloon touched down at approximately 8:30 a.m. near downtown Kelowna

Downtown Kelowna residents woke up to a magical sight Monday morning as a rainbow coloured hot air balloon landed near the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Burtch Road at approximately 8:30 a.m.

After a prior surprise landing, Okanagan Ballooning told Capital News that crews checked the upper air patterns before flights but the winds can inevitably change.

Balloon conductors are not able to steer and to an extent, are at the whim of the winds.

This is not the first time a hot air balloon has landed in an unexpected location in Kelowna. Residents have seen touchdowns at the Orchard park mall, in cul-du-sacs and in school yards over the years.

READ MORE: Kelowna residents recount stories of hot air balloon landing shenanigans

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaSummer

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alberta declares state of emergency due to fires, more than 24,000 out of homes
Next story
FLOOD WATCH: Westside roads unstable on Okanagan Indian Band

Just Posted

Shuswap Pipes N’ Drums members pose for a group photo at the 45th annual Spring Fling hosted this year by the Kelowna Pipe Band on May 6, 2023. (Photo contributed)
Shuswap Pipes N’ Drums top competition at Kelowna Spring Fling

Renowned Salmon Arm wildlife artist Valerie Rogers was honoured to find her award-winning painting of a chinook salmon on the cover of BC Outdoors magazine. (Photo contributed)
‘Not cover of the Rolling Stone but…’: Salmon Arm wildlife artist thrilled with magazine

A liquor licence change is proposed for the Canooligan Lake Lounge at 4940 Canoe Beach Dr. NE in Canoe. (Observer file photo)
Live music and dancing on tap for new Canooligan Lake Lounge near Salmon Arm

Acclaimed author C.C. Humphreys is one of the guests presenting at this year’s Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival, which runs May 19-21 at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort in Salmon Arm. (C.C. Humphreys/Facebook image)
Bestselling author looks to ‘lovemaking’ to advance the plot at upcoming writers’ fest in Salmon Arm

Pop-up banner image