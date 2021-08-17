Rainfall won’t have lasting effect on White Rock Lake wildfire: BC Wildfire

Showers did however give crews time to strengthen guards of fire now burning at more than 78,000 hectares

The White Rock Lake fire as seen from 50th Parallel Winery in Lake Country at 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16. (Jessie Ballard)

Rain helped slow fire activity Monday, but BC Wildfire Services said it won’t have a lasting effect on the out-of-control White Rock Lake wildfire burning now at an estimated 78,190-hectares between Vernon and Kamloops.

“However, it is giving ground crews a chance to strengthen existing guards and establish new lines,” the provincial agency said in an Aug. 17 update.

Meanwhile, areas that didn’t receive much rain are more active, especially when the wind picks up.

Fire activity was extremely volatile Aug. 15, on all areas, BCWS said.

Local governments and fire officials continue to survey the extensive damages to more than 70 properties in the Regional District of Central Okanagan and Okanagan Indian Band land and work to contact home and business owners.

One-hundred and 43 firefighters from various departments across the province continue to work to protect homes and structures from the fire 24-7 in communities most affected.

More rain is called for Tuesday (Aug. 17) and cooler temperatures are expected.

Sixteen helicopters, 64 pieces of heavy equipment, 219 wildland firefighters, 143 structure protection personnel and 18 danger tree fallers are assigned to the fire.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in effect for the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District, Regional District of North Okanagan, Thompson-Nicola Regional District, Splatsin, Okanagan Indian Band, Regional District of Central Okanagan, the City of Vernon and the Township of Spallumcheen.

READ MORE: Approximately 70 Westside Road properties significantly damaged due to White Rock Lake wildfire

READ MORE: Westside Road community mourns the loss of shop in White Rock Lake wildfire

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021