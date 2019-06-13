Rainy weather could save Kelowna water customers some money

The City of Kelowna offers $35 rebate for people who buy a rain sensor

Kelowna water utility is offering a $35 rebate to its customers in exchange for a new rain sensor.

Heavy rainfalls means large amounts of natural precipitation and extra money in customers pockets if they buy a new sensor that measures rainfall in private residences.

“A 25-mm rainfall event for instance, delivers over 16 cubic meters (16,300 litres / 4,300 gallons) of water to a 400-square-metre yard. If your irrigation system turns off when that rainfall occurs, you save money and keep the water in the pipes for other uses,” a news release from the City of Kelowna said.

READ MORE: Make smart decisions outdoors over B.C. Day long weekend

The program specifics are:

  • Applicants will need to provide a recent copy of their City of Kelowna utility water bill
  • Only one $35 rebate per property
  • Proof of purchase will be required, including make and model of the unit.
  • Applicants must provide make and model of controller to ensure compatibility
  • Must have been/be purchased between May 15 and Aug. 9, 2019 to be eligible for the rebate
  • Rebate application must be received by Aug. 31, 2019

READ MORE: Lake Country council looks to enforce pool construction

The rebate program is part of the ongoing outdoor water use support delivered through Kelowna Water Smart.

Here is the Irrigation Controller Rebate Application Form and for more information about the program visit kelowna.ca/watersmart.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP bust ‘drug pipeline’ between B.C. and Alberta

Just Posted

Shuswap wineries win big at All Canadian Wine Championships

Ovino Winery’s pinot grigio earned a coveted double gold medal.

Salmon Arm church will resume services at site of fatal shooting

Churchgoers to return to Salmon Church of Christ on June 16, two months after killing

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Expect a similar day tomorrow

Letter: Salmon Arm student wants your support for school kitchen

Did you know that according to the 2015-16 Salmon Arm health data,… Continue reading

51 out of work as Sicamous’ Waterway Houseboats shuts down

Cost of flood repairs blamed as company enters receivership, vacations booked now cancelled.

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Alberta woman charged after she allegedly tried to mail puppy and kitten

Pets were stuffed into cardboard box and had stamps on their heads

Fifth annual Waterman Paddle Festival begins this weekend in Kelowna

Athletes from across the Pacific Northwest travel to the Okanagan for the event

Woman being pushed off Vancouver Island cliff ‘didn’t happen as reported’: RCMP

Suspects no longer being sought in May 19 incident

RCMP bust ‘drug pipeline’ between B.C. and Alberta

Police allege a man from North Vancouver coordinated the supply of drugs from B.C.

The true story of the Hope-Princeton Gallows

Tales from the past by Brian Wilson

So, ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’ has reunited with his travelling pals after 50 years

B.C. man meets friends in California; group backpacked in Europe in 1969

South Okanagan baby bit by family dog a ‘superhero’

Nine-month-old baby was bitten by their dog is recovering well

Man in wheelchair escapes Cultus Lake mobile home fire

One 42-year-old male in custody arrested nearby at 1:30 a.m. on June 12

Most Read