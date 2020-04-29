Rake and roll: Salmon Arm yard waste pickup starts Monday

Leaves, branches, etc. must in compostable paper bags

Salmon Arm residents have until Monday to prepare their yard waste for curbside pickup.

The city’s annual spring curbside collection begins at 7 am. on May 4, and will continue throughout the week.

Yard waste including branches, must be in compostable paper bags, with each filled bag weighing no more than 20 kilograms (44 lbs).

Accepted materials include leaves, grass and hedge clippings, flowers, plants, non-invasive weeds, shrubs, sod and small branches of up to one-inch in diameter and 91 centimetres (three feet) in length.

For those who miss the pick-up days, garden/yard waste is free to dispose of year round at the Salmon Arm landfill and any other Columbia Shuswap Regional District disposal site.

