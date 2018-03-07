Rally planned during Sagmoen inquiry

Curtis Sagmoen back in court Thursday, via video, in Vernon

A court case in Vernon Thursday morning is again drawing attention.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is slated to appear via video at 9:30 a.m. to set a date for a preliminary inquiry.

During that time, a local group is also planning to rally to support missing and murdered women and their families on the Vernon Courthouse steps.

“This is not a protest,” Wendy Mohr states in a social media post calling for others to join the rally. “We will have a peaceful gathering and rally of support.

“There will be no negative outcries against the RCMP, the investigators, etc, as we are there recognizing that a violent offender, who lives where Traci Genereaux was found, and who has charges pending for violent assaults on other women in the area, is in court.”

Mohr is calling for other who could like to join the rally to be at the courthouse at 9 a.m.

“There is power in numbers,” she states.

Sagmoen last appeared via video in Vernon on Feb. 28 for a bail hearing.

See: Sagmoen remains in custody

Judge Mark Takahashi ordered that Sagmoen will remain in custody.

Sagmoen faces eight counts; disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; uttering threats; careless use or storage of a firearm; possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose; possession of a controlled substance; and mischief not in excess of $5,000.


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian sailor testifies superior sexually assaulted him

Just Posted

BC Hockey overseeing ‘N-Word’ investigation

Provincial organization looking into alleged use of racial slur.

Doctors wanted in the Shuswap

District of Sicamous effort may soon pay off

Natalie Wilkie takes off for the Paralympics

Salmon Arm skier represents Team Canada in Pyeongchang

Violent offender gets 12 months in custody

Salmon Arm court hears accused will turn life around after lengthy history of convictions

Strange Shuswap Lake ice circles prompt questions

A Tappen resident stopped to take photos, wonders about interesting patterns on the ice

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

B.C. women are financially stretched, alarmingly stressed: survey

Governments, employers and financial institutions urged to resolve the financial health gender gap

Canadian sailor testifies superior sexually assaulted him

A sailor from Halifax told a military court he was raped while aboard a navy destroyer

Rejected rainbow crosswalk sparks community support in Merritt

Merritt comes together following the rejection of a proposed rainbow crosswalk near a school

Warm weather on its way

Despite warming trend a record breaking amount of snow is on the ground in Salmon Arm

VIDEOS: Companion kittens needed for terminally ill grandpa cat

A Lower Mainland feline rescue group wants to immerse Mason in kitten love during his last weeks.

Embracing social media

City of Salmon Arm to make digital technology more central to its communications

Salmon Arm Art Gallery presents Formation Inspiration exhibit

Exploring the ways in which inspiration shapes artistic works

Salmon Arm dancers to showcase ballet production of Robin Hood

Salmon Arm’s Just for Kicks Dance Studio dancers are busy rehearsing for… Continue reading

Most Read