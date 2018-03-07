Rally planned during Sagmoen inquiry

Curtis Sagmoen back in court Thursday, via video, in Vernon

A court case in Vernon Thursday morning is again drawing attention.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is slated to appear via video at 9:30 a.m. to set a date for a preliminary inquiry.

During that time, a local group is also planning to rally to support missing and murdered women and their families on the Vernon Courthouse steps.

“This is not a protest,” Wendy Mohr states in a social media post calling for others to join the rally. “We will have a peaceful gathering and rally of support.

“There will be no negative outcries against the RCMP, the investigators, etc, as we are there recognizing that a violent offender, who lives where Traci Genereaux was found, and who has charges pending for violent assaults on other women in the area, is in court.”

Mohr is calling for other who could like to join the rally to be at the courthouse at 9 a.m.

“There is power in numbers,” she states.

Sagmoen last appeared via video in Vernon on Feb. 28 for a bail hearing.

See: Sagmoen remains in custody

Judge Mark Takahashi ordered that Sagmoen will remain in custody.

Sagmoen faces eight counts; disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; uttering threats; careless use or storage of a firearm; possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose; possession of a controlled substance; and mischief not in excess of $5,000.



