GoFundMe

Rallying funds for husband of pregnant teacher killed in crash

Tayah Lloyd was a teacher at Anne McClymont Elementary in Kelowna

A GoFundMe has been started for the husband of a pregnant teacher who was killed in a car accident last week.

Tayah Lloyd, 31, was a teacher at Anne McClymont Elementary. She died Saturday on Highway 1 near Hope when, according to police, an eastbound vehicle crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with the car she was in.

“Justin and Tayah Lloyd were newlyweds, having only been married in December of 2017 and were excitedly expecting their first child. They enjoyed spending quality time together outdoors and you could find them mountain biking, camping, quading and hiking around the Okanagan most weekends,” the GoFundMe said.

According to the GoFundMe, Justin is now recovering at Kelowna General Hospital after being transferred from Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

The campaign has raised $1,700 out of its $10,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon. The page was set up by employees at Multi-Power Products Ltd., as Justin works as a fabricator with the company.

Tayah also taught an employee’s daughter, said Scott Graham, production manager with the company.

“It was kind of a group decision… we had announced the news to our staff on Monday and everybody was trying to think what we could do,” he said. Graham spoke with Justin this morning and said he is expected to recover from the injuries.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shuswap Lake level begins to recede
Next story
Vernon cold case murder suspect makes first court appearance

Just Posted

Shuswap Lake level begins to recede

Those in flood-prone areas urged to remain vigilant

Festival doing away with plastic water bottles

Roots & Blues organizers looking to improve waste management

Update: Fire destroys shop and tractor on Highway 97b property

Investigation determines fire was not suspicious; no cause found yet

Salmon Arm Relay For Life still running strong

Cancer Society fundraising event enters its 17th year

Enderby woman pleads guilty in animal cruelty case

Kennel owner ties elastic hair band around visiting dog’s testicles.

High water closes parks, boat launches

Shuswap Lake access restricted in some areas from Eagle Bay to Swansea Point

Rallying funds for husband of pregnant teacher killed in crash

Tayah Lloyd was a teacher at Anne McClymont Elementary in Kelowna

Loggers fall 800-year-old tree in one of the last old-growth forests in B.C.

Conservationists say old growth ‘hot spot’ threatened by new logging

Canada responds to U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs with ‘countermeasures’ of its own

This is the strongest trade action Canada has taken in the post-war era

Vernon cold case murder suspect makes first court appearance

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s matter was adjourned to June 28 to fix a date

Petronas wants a 25% stake in LNG Canada project

Deal is subject to international regulatory approvals

Floods create ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes

After the floods, pestilence

Largest Lotto 6/49 winner in B.C. history

Somebody in Coquitlam won $30M but they’re staying anonymous

Police hope public can help identify image of thief who stole Stanley Cup ring

Norm Lacombe played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988

Most Read