Ranchero Deep Creek Firehall to receive energy-efficient upgrades

The Ranchero Deep Creek Firehall will soon be getting some upgrades.

At the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s (CSRD) Feb. 17, board meeting, board members reviewed a recommendation to use $45,000 (plus applicable taxes) of Electoral Area D community works funds for energy-efficient upgrades to the Ranchero Deep Creek Firehall.

A CSRD staff report states “fire department members at the Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department have identified the need for the lighting and heating systems at the fire hall to be upgraded to more modern energy-efficient systems.”

Electoral Area D director Rene Talbot asked for the board’s support, saying the upgrades are needed to extend the building’s lifespan.

He added the upgrades are important to him as he said they’ll make the firehall a much safer and better place for volunteer firefighters. Talbot said especially after last summer’s wildfires, the board should do everything it can to support volunteer firefighters.

The board carried the recommendation unanimously.

