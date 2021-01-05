Ranchero Elementary removed from Interior Health’s ‘School Exposures’ list

School reopened on Jan. 4 along with others in North Okanagan-Shuswap School District

Ranchero Elementary is no longer on Interior Health’s list of schools exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

Principal Doug Cumming confirmed Jan. 4 that the health authority contacted School District 83 to state that contact tracing had been completed. Contact tracing can determine if anyone in the school community was in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19 while they were potentially infectious.

A week earlier, IH’s ‘School Exposures’ site listed potential exposure dates for Ranchero as Dec. 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18, the last week of school before the winter break.

IH removes the notifications after 14 days when the risk of transmission has passed.

Schools in the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District reopened on Monday, Jan. 4, as did Ranchero Elementary School.

Cumming said the safety and well-being of students, staff and their families continues to be a priority for the school, and all safety protocols remain in place.

