This Google map outlines the distance from Sicamous to Joss Mountain, the red dot. (Google maps)

Rapattack crew responds to small wildfire east of Salmon Arm, Sicamous

Three-person rappel crew dispatched to Joss Mountain

Following the lightning strikes that hit Salmon Arm recently, one fire discovered is receiving the attention of a Salmon Arm Rapattack crew.

A small fire was spotted Sunday, Aug. 2 at Joss Mountain, northeast of Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

It is one of the areas listed on the Shuswap Trails website. Joss Mountain Pass is described as a Sicamous and East Shuswap hike. The mountain is over an hour by car northeast of Salmon Arm and about 50 minutes east of Sicamous. It’s about 115 kilometres to Salmon Arm by highway and about 60 km as the crow flies.

Gagan Lidhran, fire information officer with the Kamloops Fire Centre, reported on Monday afternoon, Aug. 3, that a rappel crew of three people from the Rapattack base in Salmon Arm was en-route via helicopter to the Joss Mountain fire.

She said the wildfire was .009 hectares (1/50th of an acre), lightning-caused and out of control. She said it would also be hit with water from the air, so crews can build a perimeter around the fire safely and quickly.

Read more: Wildfire in West Kelowna’s Rose Valley grows to 3 hectares

Read more: Crews control fire near Okanagan mountain resort

Relative to Salmon Arm, the other wildfire in the region is southeast of Salmon Arm at Bobbie Burns Mountain. Lidhran said Aug. 3 that it is 0.1 hectare, out of control, with three Wildfire BC personnel on the ground. It is about 65 kilometres northeast of Vernon.

Currently there are 19 active fires in the Kamloops Fire Centre, 13 of which started on Aug. 1 and 2. Of the 19 total, nine were caused by lightning, one was caused by people and, for the remaining nine, the cause is unknown.

The Kamloops Fire Centre, which includes Salmon Arm, extends as far west as Lillooet and as far east as Sicamous, with Clearwater to the north and Penticton to the south.

Currently open burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre is prohibited, but as of Aug. 3 a campfire ban was not in effect nor were there restrictions on forest use.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bcwildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds keep lid on company names, dollar amounts in some COVID-19 contracts
Next story
Wildfire near Merritt creates smoke for drivers on Coquihalla

Just Posted

Rapattack crew responds to small wildfire east of Salmon Arm, Sicamous

Three-person rappel crew dispatched to Joss Mountain

Thompson Okanagan Tourist Association: How accessible is your business?

TOTA launches video to encourage proprietors to remove barriers

Shuswap pet nutritionist and raw diet advocate to be in national magazine

Sicamous-based Deanna Larocque building reputation for canine support

Sternwheelers once plied Okanagan Lake

Vessels once transported passengers and goods along the Okanagan Valley

Fires ignite on Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie; Kamloops Fire Centre blazes holding

Crews working throughout region over holiday weekend to contain wildfires

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Wildfire near Merritt creates smoke for drivers on Coquihalla

Coldwater River fire was estimated at seven hectares Aug. 3 and classified as out of control

Wildfire burning out of control at Dry Lake near Princeton

Hot, dry conditions affecting containment efforts

Two injured after plane crashes into Nelson supermarket parking lot

Pilot and passenger have minor injuries

BC RCMP notify IIO BC of incident involving police dog in Kelowna

A suspect and a police dog were taken to receive medical treatment after an incident on Aug. 1.

Alberta man presumed to have drowned after cliff jumping in Peachland

Emergency responders began rescue efforts at around 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Michael Buble among 13 British Columbians to receive Order of B.C.

Ceremony will be delayed to 2021 due to COVID-19

U.S. border communities feel loss of Canadian tourists, shoppers and friends

Restrictions on non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border have been in place since March 2`

Rollout of COVID-19 Alert app faces criticism over accessibility

App requires users to have Apple or Android phones made in the last five years, and a relatively new operating system

Most Read