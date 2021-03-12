Rapidly spreading grass fire in Kelowna now extinguished

Grass fire off Pier Mac Way. (Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News) Grass fire off Pier Mac Way. (Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News)

A fire that sparked in the dry grass off Highway 97 and Lochrem Road grew to 100 metres by 100 metres, before being brought under control.

Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze that was reported about 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Crews arrived on scene to visible flame and smoke, however, they were able to bring it under control in about 15 minutes.

While the grass fire sparked next to a FortisBC substation, the cause is unrelated and still unknown.

Fire investigators are being called to the scene as crews work to build a handguard around the blaze.

“It has dried out this week and any grass fire we take very seriously, so we sent enough resources to handle it,” said platoon capital Dennis Miller.

This blaze is the first of note this year.

