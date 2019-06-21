Rattlesnake bites dog

Anti-venom used to save pooch

A Princeton area pooch is recovering this week after being bit by a rattlesnake.

Dr. Ryan Ridgway, from Cascade Veterinary Clinic, said while his office was called for the after-hours emergency the pet was referred to a Fairfield vet which is the only doctor in the area who stocks the necessary anti-venom.

Rattlesnake bites are not uncommon, he said in an interview with The Spotlight.

“Any animal can get bitten. Dogs are curious, horses will get bitten and calves sometimes.”

Each year there is a handful of cases in the Keremeos and Hedley area, he said, and this latest bite occurred between Hedley and Princeton.

“Most of the rattlesnake bites occur closer to Hedley but they have been seen in town, in Princeton.”

Ridgway cautioned there are many “wives tales and myths” regarding treating snake bites.

One of the most important steps is to remain calm and keep the animal calm.

“Do not suck the venom out or attempt to suck it out, do not put on a tourniquet or ice,” said Ridgway.

The bitten limb or area needs to be kept as close to the level of the animal’s heart as possible and it’s important to get to a vet as soon as possible.

A vet will administer fluid therapy and an anti-inflammatory, and in severe cases source the anti-venom which is the same as the anti-venom used on humans.

While snake bites can be fatal, Ridgway said the species of rattlesnake in this area has a milder bite than others.

“With prompt treatment [the pet] generally does very well.”

Ridgway said it is also important, if a pet is bit, to leave the snake alone.

“Don’t try to catch the snake to identify it or go after it to find out what kind of snake it is or you could get bit too.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No pick-up, drop-off, for Okanagan Rail Trail users in Coldstream area, please
Next story
‘When thunder roars, go indoors’: How to keep safe before lightning strikes

Just Posted

New sign for Salmon Arm park promotes a culture of peace

The sign is one of many contributions to the park made by local Rotary clubs

You’re invited to help celebrate and honour National Indigenous People’s Day

Celebrations and a chance to be together include activities at Pierre’s Point and Quaaout Lodge

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Check out today’s weather across the Okanagan according to Environment Canada

Shuswap’s Women Who Wine raises $6,000 for community groups

Bulk of proceeds of quarterly Community Giving Event go to Wellness Centre at Salmon Arm Secondary

Engineers find ways to shore up Sorrento’s Newsome Creek

Mitigation work that would save houses along the eroding bank to cost five to six million.

Raptors’ Marc Gasol felt ‘like a rockstar’ after parade in Toronto

More than a million fans came from all over the country to attend the Raptors victory parade

Inuit sue feds over experiments that included skin grafts

Plaintiffs allege they were also prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain

Alberta man missing after boat capsizes south of Revelstoke

Search and rescue crews and the RCMP are currently searching

Just over 50% of British Columbians agree with Trans Mountain project approval: poll

Twenty-two per cent of British Columbians said they aren’t sure if the pipeline will be built or not

B.C. university professor gets seven-year sentence in Slovakia

TRU instructor David Scheffel was found guilty of sexual abuse and illegal weapon possession

Multigenerational pain of residential schools lingers for many in B.C.

Cycles of substance abuse and tragedy linked to colonial policies

‘A very scary situation’: B.C. man returns after three-day disappearance

Lorne Hamer-Jackson’s family was preparing to embark on another search when he returned

Jehovah Witness convention brings thousands of visitors to South Okanagan

Convention anticipates 3,500 visitors to Penticton

Three times the love: B.C. woman gives birth to identical triplets

Nelson’s Katherine van der Veen gave birth to Ainsley, Olivia and Abigail last month

Most Read