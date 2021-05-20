Val Day snapped this photo of a rattlesnake curled up beside the outhouse toilet at Skaha Bluffs on May 15. (Facebook)

Rattlesnake curls up beside outhouse toilet at popular South Okanagan climbing spot

Rattlesnakes have been spotted throughout Skaha Bluffs since the warm weather

A rattlesnake isn’t what you expect to see when you go to use the bathroom, but that’s just what climbers and hikers at Skaha Bluffs encountered last Saturday. The venomous snake was spotted curled up next to the toilet in the outhouse there. Luckily no one stepped on it.

Reid Anderson posted to Facebook that he stood guard at the outhouse to warn people not to go in after having the encounter with the snake himself.

Rattlesnakes have been spotted sunning themselves on the rocks at Skaha Bluffs since that heatwave May 15 to 17.

Four of them were encountered during the weekend at the Corridor between the Fortress and Another Buttress climbing areas, said one climber on Facebook.

It’s not known if someone removed the rattlesnake from the outhouse so be careful where you step if visiting.

The western rattlesnakes are found throughout South Okanagan and are protected.

They do have a venomous bite but are very shy snakes and not known to be aggressive.

VIDEO: Penticton man encounters two massive snakes

Large gopher snakes, which aren’t venomous, have been sighted all over the channel pathways in Penticton this spring.

Matthew Gibb stumbled across ‘this big fella’ on his walk along the Penticton channel on April 26.

Gibb filmed the huge gopher snake on camera hissing at him before it slithered into the grass and disappeared near the shoreline.

Most Read