RaudDZ Regional Table isn’t keeping secrets with new gin

The Whole Truth, new gin released with Okanagan Spirits will be sold exclusively in restaurants

RauDZ Creative Concepts is launching their own craft gin, ‘The Whole Truth’ in collaboration with award-winning distillery, Okanagan Spirits.

The Whole Truth gin was created to pair with the classic gin and tonic cocktail The Truth, a drink featured on the opening day cocktail list of RauDZ Regional Table back in Spring 2009.

RauDZ Creative Concepts ‘The Whole Truth’ gin is cucumber-forward with floral notes in the background and contains mock orange, a native B.C. shrub, that was hand foraged by Okanagan Spirits’ Tyler Dyck from Poplar Point, at the foot of Knox Mountain, less than three kilometres from the door of the restaurant. Mint, cucumber, lemon verbena and orris root- the root stock of an iris, each add refreshing, cooling notes that are perfect for gin and tonics.

This farm-to-flask gin is available exclusively at RauDZ Regional Table, micro bar & bites, Sunny’s Modern Diner, and Terrafina at Hester Creek by RauDZ.

Although originally conceived for The Whole Truth cocktail, Wes Hunter, Beverage Operations has put his creative bar skills to the test, developing a custom cocktail for each of the RauDZ Creative Concepts restaurants highlighting this new gin.

‘The Whole Truth’ gin by RauDZ Creative Concepts will launch on the cocktail menu at RauDZ Regional Table on April 11, 2019.

