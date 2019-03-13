Alec Ambrosius Roberts was arrested on March 11 photo: contributed

RCMP arrest man allegedly involved in Lake Country home invasion

Alec Ambrosius Roberts was arrested on March 11

Lake Country RCMP have arrested a male who police believe was involved in a home invasion on Feb. 28 which occurred in the 11300 block of Pretty Road, Lake Country.

Alec Ambrosius Roberts was arrested on March 11 and has been charged with one count of break and enter and one count of assault with a weapon.

Roberts was remanded in police custody and will appear before a judge at the Kelowna Law Courts by video on March 14.

READ MORE: Break and enter suspect confronted by home owner, owner attacked

Lake Country RCMP are also turning to the general public for their assistance in identifying a second suspect involved with the home invasion.

“Police are releasing a photo of a second suspect in hopes that someone can identify this male,” said Const. Lesley Smith. Anyone with information that can assist this investigation is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal
Next story
RCMP arrest man allegedly involved in Lake Country home invasion

Just Posted

Buckerfield’s to reopen days after fire

Staff will be on site selling animal feed and pet food from the store’s parking lot on March 14

Salmon Arm bids to host Junior A National Hockey Championships

Shuswap Sports Society, Silverbacks team up to seek prestigious hosting rights

CSRD gives Malakwa Learning Centre high tech help

The regional district donated several computers as well as a server, printer and other equipment

More dogs romping off-leash at bird sanctuary

Majority of dog owners comply but more rules broken in Salmon Arm last summer than in 2017

Plan for Balmoral/Highway 1 intersection to be unveiled in spring

Ministry working on design to improve safety at dangerous crossing

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

Kelowna’s Journey Home board marks success

The board has added 6 members and has raised over $1 million

RCMP arrest man allegedly involved in Lake Country home invasion

Alec Ambrosius Roberts was arrested on March 11

Peachland council addresses changes needed for local parks

The rental of the Peachland Pier was also discussed

Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal

David Sidoo is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

Sick toddler fights for life at BC Children’s Hospital

1.5-year-old London is on life support and in critical condition at BC Children’s Hospital.

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Kelowna Students’ Union gears up for Right to Life demonstration

The UBC Students’ Union Okanagan president recommends help hot line to students

Vancouver wins ‘government waste’ award with email-a-tree program

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation also targeted the spending scandal at the B.C. Legislature

Most Read