RCMP arrest man in Salmon Arm ‘in the process of stealing’ from restaurant

Police say door of business was not closed securely when officers arrived and found the suspect

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man who they report was stealing from a local restaurant in the wee hours of April 14, 2022. (File photo)

RCMP nabbed a suspect who police say was busy stealing from a Salmon Arm restaurant.

Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP reported that in the early morning hours of April 14, officers responded to an alarm at a business in the 1000 block of Lakeshore Drive SW.

When officers arrived they found a door that wasn’t closed securely.

“Once inside, the officers located a male who was in the process of stealing from the business,” wrote West.

The man was arrested and held in custody to appear in court on Thursday, April 14. However, the man and his offence were not listed on the Salmon Arm court schedule for that day, so it’s not known if the man was charged.

