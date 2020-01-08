(File photo)

RCMP arrest Penticton man after fleeing in stolen vehicle

Daniel Quinn was arrested in Penticton on Jan. 2 after being spotted driving stolen vehicle.

On Jan. 2, Penticton RCMP arrested a man driving a stolen vehicle near Lakeside Rd.

After identifying the vehicle as being recently stolen from Osoyoos, officers observed the man enter the vehicle and drive a short distance before apprehending him.

READ MORE: South Okanagan structure fire under investigation

The driver, 35-year-old Daniel Quinn of Penticton, proceeded to flee on foot through a neighbourhood near Lakeside Rd. while police pursued him. The suspect began to punch and kick at the officers, before he was safely taken into custody.

Quinn has since been charged with possessing stolen property, possessing a controlled substance, failing to comply with probation, prohibited driving, and assaulting and obstructing a peace officer.

Constable James Grandy explained that both their Street Enforcement Unit and Targeted Enforcement Unit’s worked together effectively throughout the situation.

“Both of these teams effectively demonstrated the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment’s commitment to crime reduction and prevention,” he said.

READ MORE: Reported sightings of missing teen in Penticton raise false hope

READ MORE: South Okanagan man sentenced for firing rifle into ceiling of Oliver apartment

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
AIM Roads apologizes ‘deeply’ for missed roads in Vernon area
Next story
Conservatives urge Iran to grant access to Iran plane crash as Trudeau pledges support

Just Posted

Trial of man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire set for May

Accused seeking bail as he awaits proceedings in BC Supreme Court

Shuswap’s New Year’s baby named after hockey great Sidney Crosby

Toni and Scott Campbell welcome baby daughter at Shuswap Lake General Hospital on Friday, Jan. 3

In photos: What to do with all that snow? Shuswap residents share fun, creative uses

Snow forts to sled runs included

Shuswap family craft way to help animals affected by Australian bush fires

Mother and son use their sewing abilities to craft pouches and blankets

Youth filmmakers showcase senior stars in “Seniors Got Talent” series

The series includes ten documentary films

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

WATCH: Vernon Winter Carnival only one month away

More than 100 events planned for the whole family in the ’60s-themed festival

Letter: Transparency in politics meaningless without action

Writer argues Canadians need to hold politicians to account

Rural communities cut off from mail service

“From anywhere …to anyone” is the official motto of Canada Post. But… Continue reading

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

HAWTHORNE: The missing piece of the weight loss puzzle?

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Conservatives urge Iran to grant access to Iran plane crash as Trudeau pledges support

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital

RCMP arrest Penticton man after fleeing in stolen vehicle

Daniel Quinn was arrested in Penticton on Jan. 2 after being spotted driving stolen vehicle.

Most Read