RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jeremy Lane Bauer, who was reported missing by his family. Submitted photo

RCMP asking for assistance in locating missing South Okanagan man

Jeremy Bauer, 40, was last seen on Dec. 6

RCMP in Penticton are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, Jeremy Lane Bauer.

Jeremy Bauer, 40, was reported missing by his father, who last saw Jeremy on Dec. 6, at his residence in Penticton. The family of the man state this is out of character for their son.

Bauer may be driving a 1980’s tan or brown coloured Dodge pickup truck. He has ties to Alberta, and may have headed towards there.

He is described as Caucasian, brown hair, blue eyes, 5’9 tall, 177 lbs. He has multiple tattoos on his neck, chest and arms.

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of Bauer is asked to call their local police.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. police stop alleged drunk driver who offered up burger instead of ID
Next story
Break-in at home of detained Chinese Huawei executive

Just Posted

Salmon Arm plant scene of another protest

Animal rights activists hold vigil to protest treatment of pigs arriving for processing

Snowmobile guide killed in accident on Queest Mountain

Shuswap sledding communty mourns loss of experienced Sicamous snowmobiler

UPDATE: Sagmoen to stand trial

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will appear on all three Vernon matters this week

Police see spate of motor-vehicle accidents over weekend in the Shuswap

Snow only implicated in one of three collisions requiring emergency services

Park model trailer stolen from Salmon Arm business

Surveillance video captures dark pickup truck heading west on Highway 1 with trailer in tow

More snow to kick off the week

The Okanagan and Shuswap will see a light dusting of snow Monday night

Federal government plans examination of coerced sterilization

The Liberals have been pressed for a rapid response to recent reports on the sterilizations

Huitema, Cornelius named 2018 Canadian Youth International Players of the Year

Huitema was captain of Canada’s fourth-place team at this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

Canada not slowing emissions from oil and gas: environmental groups

New report released at the United Nations climate talks in Poland

Liberal Party moves Trudeau fundraiser from military base

The fundraiser is scheduled for Dec. 19, with tickets costing up to $400

Pipeline protesters arrested at B.C. university

Three protesters were arrested after TRU property allegedly vandalized with red paint

Goodale to ‘examine’ transfer of Rafferty to medium-security prison

Michael Rafferty was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 in the kidnapping, sexual assault and first-degree murder of Tori Stafford

‘Abhorrent’ condition of autistic B.C. boy shows flaws in care system: report

‘Charlie’ was underweight and ‘covered in feces’ when he was removed from his mom’s care

Minister appoints former CIRB chair to resolve Canada Post labour dispute

Postal workers engaged in weeks of rotating walkouts

Most Read