RCMP asking for assistance in locating missing South Okanagan man

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jeremy Lane Bauer, who was reported missing by his family. Submitted photo

RCMP in Penticton are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, Jeremy Lane Bauer.

Jeremy Bauer, 40, was reported missing by his father, who last saw Jeremy on Dec. 6, at his residence in Penticton. The family of the man state this is out of character for their son.

Bauer may be driving a 1980’s tan or brown coloured Dodge pickup truck. He has ties to Alberta, and may have headed towards there.

He is described as Caucasian, brown hair, blue eyes, 5’9 tall, 177 lbs. He has multiple tattoos on his neck, chest and arms.

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of Bauer is asked to call their local police.

