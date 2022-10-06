(Photo - RCMP)

(Photo - RCMP)

RCMP asking public for help to find West Kelowna man wanted province-wide

If you know his whereabouts or see him, do not approach and call 9-1-1

West Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help in searching for a man with a province-wide warrant.

32-year-old Tyler Jack Newton is wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and using an imitation firearm during an incident in West Kelowna in December of 2021.

He is still a resident of West Kelowna.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, do not approach and call 911 or the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880. To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Use the file number 2021-84760 when calling.

READ MORE: Okanagan resort cuts ties with Hockey Canada following allegations

READ MORE: Maxine DeHart drive-thru breakfast in Kelowna hits $1-million mark

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West KelownaKelownaRCMP

Previous story
B.C.’s Ombudsperson wants to hear from people impacted by 2021 floods, wildfires
Next story
VIDEO: 10 torture sites in 1 town: Russia sowed pain, fear in Izium

Just Posted

Along with their audience, Sicamous mayoral candidates Colleen Anderson, Brenda Dalzell, Larry Emery and Mike Sheehan listen as incumbent Terry Rysz responds to a question during a forum hosted by the Sicamous chamber at the Sicamous Seniors Centre on Wednesday night, Oct. 4, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous mayor’s debate provides insight into workings of council, sour relations with CSRD

Pianist Michael Kaeshammer brings his mastery of jazz and boogie-woogie to Song Sparrow Hall on Nov. 30 for a performance hosted by the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society. (Michael Kaeshammer/Facebook photo)
Michael Kaeshammer bringing the boogie woogie to Salmon Arm

Shuswap 4H Club members enjoyed participating in the animal costume class event at the Barriere Ag Expo, Sept. 23-26, 2022. (Scarlett Hutchison photo)
Shuswap 4H members enjoy outing at Barriere Ag Expo

The Wooden Sticks from the Shuswap took bronze in Men’s Hockey at the Canada 55+ Games in August 2022 in Kamloops, with players Rob Bushell, Scott Lachapelle, Tom Peasgood, Marty Herbert, Darby Boyd, Dan Derosa, Tim Mosher, Adrian Daigle, Al Koehl, Dave Barratt, Derek Whitehead, Marc Wickware (goalie), Chris Harrington, John Anga, Ed Grainger and Steve Rodwell. (Photo contributed)
Medals from BC and Canada 55+ Games make their way to the Shuswap