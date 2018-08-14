An RCMP officer inspects a moving van at 377 Winnipeg. One truck had tires slashed while working at the problem property in Penticton. Kristi Patton/Western News

RCMP back at 377 Winnipeg for new disturbance

Moving truck has tires slashed at Penticton problem property

There was more action at one of Penticton’s most infamous properties — 377 Winnipeg — Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP are investigating reports that a moving company van had its tires slashed. A witness reports seeing a man pull out a knife. She heard a couple of big pops and then saw a guy take off to a bike he had stashed nearby.

The City of Penticton’s bylaw officers were on scene boarding up the windows on the building, along with a moving company which was there to empty the house, which RCMP, bylaw and the Penticton Fire Department attended earlier this month when the property owner served the tenants with a notice to vacate.

Related: City plans to board up problem property on Winnipeg Street

The house has been considered a “known problem property” for some time. Power and water were shut off to the home in late March, and residents had been using kerosene heaters and portable generators for electricity.

Related: Police activity outside 377 Winnipeg St. in Penticton

— with files from Kristi Patton/Western News

