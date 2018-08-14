RCMP back at 377 Winnipeg for new disturbance

An RCMP officer inspects a moving van at 377 Winnipeg. One truck had tires slashed while working at the problem property in Penticton. Kristi Patton/Western News

There was more action at one of Penticton’s most infamous properties — 377 Winnipeg — Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP are investigating reports that a moving company van had its tires slashed. A witness reports seeing a man pull out a knife. She heard a couple of big pops and then saw a guy take off to a bike he had stashed nearby.

The City of Penticton’s bylaw officers were on scene boarding up the windows on the building, along with a moving company which was there to empty the house, which RCMP, bylaw and the Penticton Fire Department attended earlier this month when the property owner served the tenants with a notice to vacate.

The house has been considered a “known problem property” for some time. Power and water were shut off to the home in late March, and residents had been using kerosene heaters and portable generators for electricity.

— with files from Kristi Patton/Western News