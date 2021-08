A possible explosive device was found in the basement of a home in West Kelowna

Police have cordoned off Cameron Avenue from Ross Road to Westgate Road due to a possible explosive device in a basement of a home in the area.

Police responded to reports of a possible explosive device at 1:50 p.m. The RCMP bomb squad is on their way from Vancouver to dispose of the device.

More to come.

Police