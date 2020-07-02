WATCH: RCMP brass addresses mental health response in Southeast District

Southeast District Commander, Chief Supt. Brad Haugli is expected to address the current climate of policing in the community

The commander of the BC RCMP Southeast District is speaking to media in Kelowna today regarding the division’s response to mental health-related calls.

Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli will address the current climate of policing in the community and to reinforce our commitment to public safety.

The announcement comes just one day after a petition to have a Kelowna Mountie fired and charged hit 350,000 signatures. Const. Lacey Browning is currently facing a civil suit for dragging UBCO student Mona Wang down a hall and pressing her head to the floor with a boot during a wellness check.

Browning has since been placed on administrative duty and is the subject of an internal investigation.

READ MORE: Petition calling for Kelowna Mountie to be fired, charged nears 350K signatures

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.