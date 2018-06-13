It took some drivers up to 20 minutes to make their way from the rodeo grounds to Highway 3 on Saturday, as police checked every car on Princeton Summerland Road. - Photo credit Bob Marsh

RCMP charge nine impaired drivers outside rodeo grounds

Police consider effort ” a success”

Nine impaired drivers were taken off the road in Princeton on the weekend, as police held a sobriety check near the Princeton fairgrounds.

According to RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons, four 90-day suspensions were issued, and there were five three-day suspensions.

The effort – which involved local police and officers from Penticton and the South Okanagan traffic division – was held over the course of the Princeton rodeo with a special focus on Saturday drivers.

“That’s nine impaired drivers taken off the streets in one day. That’s pretty significant,” said Parsons.

Parsons said this was the first effort to reduce impaired driving of its kind in about a year. “I think it was very successful and we hope to have more of these blitzes,” he said.

