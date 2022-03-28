Jesse Gallant

RCMP checking North Okanagan region for wanted man

Jesse Gallant thought to be in region; wanted on fraud and identity theft warrants

A man believed to be in the North Okanagan is wanted on outstanding warrants.

Jesse Gerald Gallant, 32, is wanted for fraud and identity theft.

The five-foot-four-inch tall man weighs approximately 122 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Gallant, contact your local police, or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

