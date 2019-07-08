RCMP say they found a large amount of both cocaine and fentanyl, as well as several illegal weapons, including a taser, brass knuckles and various types of ammunition inside a Penticton residence. (file photo)

RCMP: Cocaine, fentanyl and weapons seized from Penticton residence

Two men and a woman face several charges after search of heavily fortified house

Two men and a woman face several charges after police seized a large haul of cocaine, fentanyl and weapons from a Penticton residence on Friday.

Penticton’s Street Enforcement Unit (SEU), Targeted Enforcement Unit along with the police dog service executed a search warrant on a Dynes Avenue residence, July 5.

READ MORE: Police chase ends in arrest of two suspects in Summerland after attempted carjacking

Inside the heavily fortified residence, RCMP say they found a large amount of both cocaine and fentanyl as well as several illegal weapons including a taser, brass knuckles and various types of ammunition.

According to a media release, the search warrant was a result of a SEU two-week long investigation into illegal drug activity at the residence, which was frequented by people known to police.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck said the operation was great work by the SEU with help from several other members.

“Seizures of this quantity will have a definite impact on the availability of these drugs at the street level,” he said. “The SEU will continue to perform drug enforcement in the South Okanagan as there is no doubt drug trafficking is a main driver of peripheral crime in Penticton including theft of property.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Robin Grant
Reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or follow me on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
B.C. city’s quest to tax vacant homes going to UBCM
Next story
LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Just Posted

Pickup truck collides with residence in hit and run

RCMP Report: Salmon Arm police respond to report of theft, two collisions

Semi driver ticketed following Highway 1 collision west of Salmon Arm

Pickup truck rear-ended as driver attempts to turn off highway in Tappen

RCMP Report: ATM stolen in break and enter at Malakwa restaurant

Vehicle stolen in Sicamous recovered following day in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Okanagan Fruit Tree Project in need of extra hands

Volunteers to pick, sort and/or deliver fruit to Okanagan charities

Fake gold jewelry scam hits Sicamous

Victim reports buying fake gold jewellery from a family in a white rental van at a gas station

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Be prepared for smoke pollution this B.C. wildfire season

Interior Health says the best way to stay healthy is to reduce your exposure to smoke

Vancouver Island RCMP find intoxicated woman walking horse

Handler deemed to be intoxicated

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Kelowna child in a coma after being trapped under a ATV

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support her family

Nanaimo dragonboat race delayed so killer whales can pass by

Visit from orcas was a ‘very exciting first’ for Save-On-Foods Nanaimo Dragonboat Festival

Alleged Fraser Valley corn thief caught reselling ears on local Facebook page

Owner of Sparkes Corn Barn said a man backed up his truck to the field and loaded up

New wedding venue comes to the Okanagan

My Garden Wedding is activley accepting accepting bookings for weddings

Time is running out to nominate the best in North Okanagan businesses

Nominations close July 15 for Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce awards

Most Read