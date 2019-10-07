Patrick Prevost has been missing since Sept. 27. (RCMP photo)

RCMP concerned for missing Okanagan man

31-year-old was last seen Sept. 27, Police conerned for his health and well-being

RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Patrick Prevost was last seen on Sept. 27.

Police are very concerned for Prevost’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Prevost is a First Nations male, 31 years old, 5’11.5”, 212 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Prevost is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Falkland senior still missing

READ MORE: Missing hunter found dead nearly a week after going missing near Kelowna

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people
Next story
Man charged in fatal B.C. school stabbing to use ‘not criminally responsible’ defence at trial

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks beat Wild, falter against Express

The BCHL Showcase came with mixed results for the ‘Backs

Update: Train and SUV collide in Canoe, driver flees

CP Rail confirms the crew of the train was not injured

Expect minor delays on Trans-Canada Highway east of Salmon Arm today

Crews recovering semi from ditch between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C. mountain passes

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along high elevation roads

Sicamous Eagles pull off win in Osoyoos, lose to Knights

Although they won an earlier meeting, the Eagles could not repeat the feat in Armstrong.

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

Letter: Cops give thanks to Salmon Arm

Local supporters make annual Cops for Kids ride possible.

RCMP concerned for missing Okanagan man

31-year-old was last seen Sept. 27, Police conerned for his health and well-being

Man charged in fatal B.C. school stabbing to use ‘not criminally responsible’ defence at trial

Trial begins for Gabriel Klein, charged with killing teen and wounding another girl in Abbotsford

Hidden camera found in tanning bed at B.C. branch of Planet Fitness

RCMP investigating and gym members outraged after video camera found at Chilliwack location

Cutting-edge MRI machine comes to Vernon Jubilee Hospital

As of Friday the $7-million machine is fully operational

North Vancouver music teacher facing child porn, sexual assault charges

Lamar Victor Alviar, 22, who lives in Vancouver, operates LA Music Studio in North Vancouver

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

A majority of sailings go between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland

Most Read