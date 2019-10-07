RCMP concerned for missing Okanagan man

31-year-old was last seen Sept. 27, Police conerned for his health and well-being

Patrick Prevost has been missing since Sept. 27. (RCMP photo)

RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Patrick Prevost was last seen on Sept. 27.

Police are very concerned for Prevost’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Prevost is a First Nations male, 31 years old, 5’11.5”, 212 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Prevost is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

