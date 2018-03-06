A trio of cougars were put down after they were found near a home in Courtenay, B.C. last weekend. (Black Press file image)

RCMP, Conservation Officers kill 3 cougars near B.C. farm

The animals had attacked pigs and a pet donkey, and killed a lamb

Three cougars had to be put down on Vancouver Island after they attacked and killed at least one farm animal last weekend. A caller to police Saturday night said he had shot at the animals, and believed he had hit one, after they killed one of his lambs and chased some pigs.

According to the Ministry of Environment, RCMP officers responding to the property in Courtenay found two juvenile cougars still on scene, hiding behind a lamb pen. The officers killed the cougars and then began searching for a third cougar as the others had not previously been injured.

Conservation Officers arrived early Sunday morning to help with the search and found a pet donkey had also been injured — likely defending the other animals, said information sent from the Ministry. The home’s animal pen was situated close to the main house, which elevated the risk to the landowner and his family as the cougar had been hunting right next door.

RELATED: Vancouver Island hunter stalked by cougar

At approximately 6:30 a.m. CO’s found the adult cougar near the property. Tracking hounds were used to approach the animal, which stayed on scene and did not run. The Ministry says the animal simply crouched down and watched from a distance of roughly 20 metres.

Officers determined this behaviour to be abnormal and believed there was little doubt the remaining cougar had been involved in the livestock deaths the night before and made the decision to kill the cougar. However, no previous gunshots were found on this animal either.

The Ministry says the home’s location was in Courtenay, very close to the visitor information booth near the Courtenay/Cumberland interchange.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PM and Trump talk: U.S. in hurry for NAFTA deal, using tariff threat as leverage
Next story
B.C. chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults suspended, again

Just Posted

Strange Shuswap Lake ice circles prompt questions

A Tappen resident stopped to take photos, wonders about interesting patterns on the ice

How Okanagan seniors can outsmart scammers

Protecting your personal ID and banking information is critical

Squatter arrested in remote home

Chase RCMP find man hiding in season home in North Shuswap’s Seymour Arm

Snowmobiler dies near Lumby

Incident in backcountry claims the life of 30-year-old

North Okanagan-Shuswap school board reduced to five trustees

Education minister accepts official trustee’s recommendation, cuts board for the October election

Salmon Arm’s Lena Johnston celebrates 109

Arbor Lodge resident looks back on adventure of arriving in the Shuswap

Father killed before baby shower, Kelowna jury hears

Waylon Jackson was preparing for his youngest child’s baby-shower when the fatal altercation started.

Alleged Wolf Pack gangster gets three years, but will be free in weeks

Bruce Davis was described by the Crown as the leader of the local faction of the Wolf Pack

Star rookie Brock Boeser injured for the next 4 to 6 weeks: Canucks

Boeser sidelined for weeks, effectively ending his rookie season with Vancouver

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

B.C. chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults suspended, again

New allegations against Dr. Michael Buna ‘remain unproven’

B.C. sees 125 overdose deaths in January: Coroner

There were fewer fatalities than in January 2017, but 25 per cent more than deaths in December

B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth starts with survey of users

UPDATE: Woman arrested following suspicious blaze in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Webber Road, Tuesday morning

Most Read