RCMP badge. (File photo/Phil McLachlan)

RCMP badge. (File photo/Phil McLachlan)

RCMP continue to investigate 2 ‘suspicious’ fatalities in Golden

Two deceased individuals were found in a car on Sunday morning on Bowles-Evans Drive

RCMP have confirmed two have died in what was originally described as a ‘suspicious incident’ that took place in Golden on Sunday morning on Mt. 7.

Police were called to Bowle-Evans Drive on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 11. Two deceased individuals were discovered in a car a short distance from the forest service road.

RCMP say that the nature of their deaths are believed to be suspicious.

A team of investigators from BC RCMP Major Crime responded and took conduct of the investigation with support from the Forensic Identification Section and the Golden RCMP.

Officers do not believe there is any risk to the public and the incident was isolated.

Access to Mt. 7 bike trails and the paraglide launch were closed for approximately 24 hours while the initial investigation took place.

RCMP have not released any more information.

READ MORE: Golden’s Mt 7 trails, paraglide launch closed after RCMP incident

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

RCMP Briefs

Previous story
B.C. Education Minister and partners in K-12 education issue statement in support of SOGI
Next story
Three North Okanagan-Shuswap school trustee candidates acclaimed

Just Posted

Current SD83 trustees gather for their first school board meeting of the 2022-23 school year at the Salmon Arm District Education Support Centre on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (File photo)
Three North Okanagan-Shuswap school trustee candidates acclaimed

North Shuswap Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
Severed bear paws found along North Shuswap forest road linked to taxidermy business

The Shuswap Trail Alliance is hosting a grand-opening ceremony to celebrate improvements to the South Canoe trail system on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (File photo)
Public invited to celebrate improvements to popular Salmon Arm trail network

Sicamous voters will have several opportunities to hear from mayoral and council candidates prior to the Oct. 15 election. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young photo)
Several all-candidates meetings in store for Sicamous residents