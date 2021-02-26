RCMP crack down on prohibited drivers in North Shuswap

Help from community aids with arrests in Anglemont and Scotch Creek

A stepping up of police presence in the North Shuswap appears to be paying off.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy of the Chase RCMP detachment outlined in a news release how police have been patrolling the Scotch Creek and Anglemont areas as a result of the community’s help in curtailing the number of prohibited drivers and stolen vehicles.

Kennedy said the recent success of catching illegal drivers has caught the attention of the area’s traffic unit, which is also assisting. Enforcement blitzes were set up for February, and resulted in five vehicles being impounded and four drivers caught for failing-to-stop-for-police offences.

“Given the success of these initiatives, and the abundance of those who continue to drive while prohibited, police will continue their presence in these communities,” he remarked.

