RCMP deemed not responsible for deaths in possible murder-suicide in Peachland

The Independent Investigations Office concluded that officers are not at fault for the two deaths

An investigation determined that police are not responsible for the death of two people in Peachland in June, despite not entering the home until about two hours after a a 911 call was made.

The decision was made public on Oct. 19 by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO).

At about 4:30 p.m. on June 27, RCMP received a report that a person had been shot, and a second person was planning to hurt themselves.

Police arrived at a residence on Garraway Place shortly after the call, and attempts were made to contact the occupants without success.

Members of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team entered the home at about 6:20 p.m. and two people were found dead.

The Chief Civilian Director with the IIO has reviewed the evidence and determined that police are not responsible for the deaths.

The IIO BC is a civilian-led police oversight agency responsible for conducting investigations into incidents of death or serious harm that may have been the result of the actions or inactions of a police officer, whether on or off duty.

The IIO investigation is now over, and the BC Coroners Service and police investigations into the deaths are ongoing.

