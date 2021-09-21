RCMP attend a serious incident in Langley, B.C., on October 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

RCMP attend a serious incident in Langley, B.C., on October 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

RCMP delays on complaint files a ‘serious and systemic’ issue, group tells court

Civil liberties group wants judge to address ‘inexcusable foot-dragging’

A civil liberties group is telling a federal judge there’s a culture of complacency in the RCMP that has caused inexcusable foot-dragging on complaint files.

At a Federal Court hearing today, Jessica Magonet, a lawyer for the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association, says the failure is a serious and systemic issue within the national police force.

The association seeks a court declaration that Commissioner Brenda Lucki violated the RCMP Act by failing to submit her response to the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission’s interim report about allegations of spying on anti-oil protesters “as soon as feasible.”

The complaints commission launched a public interest investigation and completed an interim report into the matter in June 2017, forwarding it to the RCMP for comment on the conclusions and recommendations.

The watchdog cannot make final findings and recommendations on a complaint until the RCMP commissioner responds to an interim report and, in turn, the complainant and the public are left waiting for resolution of the matter.

Lucki responded to the interim report last November, but only after the civil liberties association launched its court action.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Feds poised to bolster RCMP accountability with external committee

RCMP

Previous story
B.C. transferring COVID-19 patients out of northern hospitals
Next story
Pregnant people need to get immunized as cases continue to end up in B.C.’s ICU: Henry

Just Posted

A two-storey office building is planned for this lot at 2110 11th Ave. NE next to the Trans-Canada Highway and near the Comfort Inn in Salmon Arm. (City of Salmon Arm image)
New building planned for 11th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm to house doctors, engineers

Six RCMSAR Shuswap Station 106 volunteers were awarded the National Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary Operational Merit Medal for their help in rescuing a 68-year-old hiker who fell off of a cliff on Sept. 9, 2020. (Facebook)
Shuswap search and rescue volunteers receive medal for life-saving mission

Registered Acupuncturist Melanie McLeod recently opened Apricus Wellness in the Old Courthouse building on Hudson Avenue in downtown Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Place of healing: Salmon Arm acupuncturist opens new practice in Old Courthouse

School District 83 Superintendent Donna Kriger announced hold and secure measures at Salmon Arm schools were lifted as of Sept. 20, 2021. (File photo)
Hold and secure measures lifted at Salmon Arm schools, following protester incident